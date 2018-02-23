Melania Trump Hired an Exorcist to Rid the White House of Demons-Fiction!

Melania Trump an Hired Exorcist to Rid the White House of Obamas’ Demons- Fiction!

Summary of eRumor:

First Lady Melania Trump hired an exorcist to cleanse the White House of demons and pagan idols that the Obamas and Clintons left behind

The Truth:

A spokesperson for Melania Trump has said she didn’t hire an exorcist for the White House.

Pastor Paul Begley started the rumor in early February 2018. On a radio show called “Weekend Vigilante,” Begley said that President Donald Trump had allowed 40 pastors to “come into the White House and anoint him with oil and lay their hands and pray on him” on seven occasion. Begley then said Melania Trump said that she wouldn’t go into the White House until it was completely exorcised.

“Because apparently, over the eight years that Obama was there, and maybe even some of the presidents before him, there were all kinds of idol gods and images and artifacts in there that were demonic. Even some of the stuff was left over from the Clinton era because they were tied in with the Haitians …. she wanted preachers and priests, anyone, to go in there and cleanse the White House.” And, Begley claimed, while President Trump was being sworn in, the White House was exorcised.

Your News Wire picked up the story a few weeks later. It added that Wikileaks emails had revealed that Hillary Clinton “is an occultist who bows down to Moloch, the same pagan god they perform human sacrifice rituals for at the annual Bohemian Grove meetings.” As proof, the article linked to a 2008 email from Cheryl Mills to Hillary Clinton that makes no mention of anything that.

And Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson for Melania Trump, told the Associated Press that the rumor was “not true in any way.”